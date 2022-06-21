Mancini (hand) will serve as the Orioles' designated hitter and No. 2 batter in Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mancini had been out of the lineup for four of the Orioles' previous six games due to recurring soreness in his right hand, but he looks to be feeling fine coming out of Monday's off day. After opening June with six extra-base hits in as many games, Mancini has since gone 3-for-25 with zero home runs and one double over his last seven starts, with the hand issue perhaps playing a factor in the lack of production.