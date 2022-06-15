Mancini said Wednesday that the inflammation has subsided in his right hand and noted that he believes he's two or three days away from rejoining the Baltimore lineup, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mancini will miss a second straight contest Wednesday in Toronto, but he has some optimism that he might be available as a pinch-hitting option off the bench for Thursday's series finale if he continues to show more improvement overnight. The 30-year-old is targeting Friday's game against the Rays for his return to the starting nine, but the Orioles could still choose to play it safe with Mancini if he's still experiencing some swelling by then.