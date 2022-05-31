Mancini went 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's 10-0 win over the Red Sox.
Mancini knocked in the opening run with a first-inning triple, his first three-bagger of the year, but he was thrown out at the plate attempting to turn it into an inside-the-park home run. His other two hits were singles. This was the 30-year-old's second straight three-hit game, lifting his slash line to .309/.379/.406 with three homers, 18 RBI, 16 runs scored, six doubles in 198 plate appearances.
