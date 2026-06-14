Orioles' Tyler O'Neill: Back on bench Sunday

O'Neill is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

O'Neill had been included in the starting nine in four of the past five games and went 6-for-16 with four doubles and a walk during that stretch, but he might have to settle for more of a part-time role moving forward. Samuel Basallo recently missed three straight games due to a left elbow issue, but he made his return to the lineup Thursday and should be prioritized ahead of O'Neill at designated hitter. O'Neill should still get the chance to play regularly versus lefties, and he'll likely get some occasional opportunities in right field against right-handed pitching at the expense of Leody Taveras.