Orioles' Yennier Cano: Cleans up mess for save

Cano allowed a hit and struck out one while walking none over two-thirds of a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers.

Baltimore didn't want to go back to Ryan Helsley after the closer took a blown save Friday in just his second appearance returning from elbow inflammation. Andrew Kittredge was initially given the opportunity, but he allowed a solo home run to Shohei Ohtani and then put Freddie Freeman aboard with a walk. Cano was next in line, and while he allowed a single and an error to let an inherited runner score, he was able to keep the lead for his first save of the season. Cano has been charged with just one unearned run over 6.1 innings in June, adding a 9:1 K:BB and two holds over nine outings. He's at a 2.08 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 25:5 K:BB through 26 innings with one save and six holds. He's also allowed four of 20 inherited runners to score, an improvement on last year when he permitted 10 of 21 inherited runners to score.