Cano picked up the save Sunday against the Athletics. He did not record a strikeout over a perfect inning.

Entering with a three-run cushion, Cano retired the side in order in the ninth inning to secure his third save of the season and a sweep for the Orioles. After a pair of blowup outings in which he surrendered six runs across two-thirds of an inning, the right-hander has bounced back with five consecutive scoreless appearances, though Sunday marked the first time during that stretch that he completed a full inning. Cano's 3.07 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 40:10 K:BB across 44 innings are strong enough to keep him in the ninth-inning equation, though Andrew Kittredge, who had pitched in each of the previous two games, appears to be Baltimore's top option for saves.