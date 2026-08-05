Orioles' Yennier Cano: Pockets second save

Cano gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his second save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Angels.

Rico Garcia worked the seventh inning and Andrew Kittredge the eighth, leaving closing duties to Cano this time around. Tyler Wells has been the only Baltimore pitcher to collect multiple saves since the All-Star break so far, and he was shipped to Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. The Orioles will likely continue deploying a closing committee until one of Ryan Helsley (elbow) or Felix Bautista (shoulder) get healthy, but neither is expected back until late August or early September in a best-case scenario. Cano is at least doing his part to remain a key member of that committee -- he's been scored upon just once in 13 appearances since the beginning of July, posting a 0.77 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB during that stretch with one win, one save and two holds.