Orioles' Yennier Cano: Loss, blown save in return

Cano (1-2) was charged with the loss and a blown save Friday against Toronto, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks in one-third of an inning.

Cano exited Wednesday's game against the Rays due to right hamstring discomfort, but he was able to get back on the mound after getting a day off Thursday. The right-hander gave up multiple runs for the first time this season Friday and was also saddled with his first blown save. For the year, Cano still has a strong 2.75 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB with four holds over 19.2 innings.