Eflin (back) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Jan. 6, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It will be his first time throwing off a mound since he underwent a lumbar microdiscectomy surgery in August. Eflin -- who re-signed with the Orioles on Sunday -- has dealt with back issues off-and-on throughout his career and said he felt immediate relief after the operation. His goal is to be ready for Opening Day, but more will be known about his timetable once he's ramped up his throwing. Eflin posted a 5.93 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 50:13 K:BB across 71.1 innings for Baltimore during an injury-shortened 2025 season.