Nola has been taking reps at second and third base and could play any of the four infield positions, if needed, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Nola was acquired from the Mariners on Aug. 30 and has made each of his four starts at catcher since that time. However, he made two starts at first base earlier this season with the Mariners and also switched to third base during one contest. Nola figures to spend most of his time with San Diego at catcher, but his defensive versatility could allow him to get a few more at-bats over the course of the season with both Jason Castro and Luis Campusano (hand) in line for starts behind the plate.