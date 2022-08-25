Snell (5-7) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs on eight hits and four strikeouts over 3.1 innings against the Guardians.

Snell surrendered two home runs to third baseman Jose Ramirez, the second of which was followed by a home run from Oscar Gonzalez on the next at-bat. In the six starts prior to this blowup, the lefty had been enjoying an outstanding stretch with a 1.60 ERA and 46 strikeouts over 33.2 innings. The 29-year-old has been slightly worse at home with a 3-5 record and 4.42 ERA in 53 innings compared to a 2-2 record and 3.97 ERA in 34 innings on the road.