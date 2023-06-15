Snell (ankle) is listed as the Padres' probable starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Rays.

Snell contended with swelling in his left ankle after being struck by a comebacker during his most recent start Sunday in Colorado, but the injury nor pitching at Coors Field prevented him from delivering his best outing of the season. The veteran southpaw set season highs in both innings pitched (seven) and strikeouts (12) while allowing one run on just three hits and one walk. After a middling start to the season, Snell has been rolling over his last four turns through the rotation, pitching to a 0.75 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 33:10 K:BB in 24 innings over that stretch. With the swollen ankle apparently not proving to be too bothersome during his between-starts bullpen session, Snell looks like he'll face no restrictions Saturday while facing off against his former team for the first time.