Snell (8-8) allowed one unearned run on four hits and four walks over five innings Sunday, striking out nine and earning a win against Texas.

Snell has been outstanding for the last two months despite his inflating walk rate. He registered a 42:26 K:BB through 32 July innings but gave up just two earned runs. He's given up two or fewer runs in 13 straight starts, resulting in a terrific 0.73 ERA with a 108:41 K:BB through 74 frames. Snell's next outing is projected to be at home against the Dodgers.