Snell (0-4) took the loss Sunday against the Rockies, allowing five runs on five hits while striking out five and walking four over 4.2 innings.

Snell has had a rough start to his 2022 campaign, allowing three or more earned runs in four of six appearances. He was mostly inefficient Sunday throwing 49 of 89 pitches for strikes. The lefty also walked a season high four batters in Sunday's game. Snell certainly has some adjustments to make as he will take a 5.46 ERA into his next appearance.