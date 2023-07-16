Snell didn't factor into the decision in a 6-4 loss to the Phillies during the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing three hits and three walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

The southpaw extended his scoreless streak to 21 innings with another dazzling performance and exited the game with the Padres ahead 3-0, but the bullpen quickly squandered the lead. Snell hasn't been scored upon since the first inning of a June 28 outing against the Pirates and hasn't given up more than two runs in a start since May 25, posting a stunning 0.62 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 91:25 K:BB through 58 innings over that latter stretch while going 5-1. Not much has gone right for San Diego this season -- the team sits five games below .500 after getting swept in Saturday's twin bill -- but Snell re-discovering his Cy Young form has been one of the bright spots heading into the second half.