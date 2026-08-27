Rodriguez earned a save against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, allowing two hits and striking out two batters over two scoreless innings.

Rodriguez entered in the eighth inning and quickly got into trouble by allowing back-to-back singles to start the frame, but he recovered by retiring the next three batters without letting any runs cross the plate. With primary closer Mason Miller unavailable after having pitched each of the previous two days, Rodriguez returned for the ninth inning and had a much smoother go, retiring the side in order on 12 pitches. The save was Rodriguez's second of the season, both of which have come over his past five appearances. With those two saves and four holds over his past 12 outings -- and a minuscule 0.63 ERA along with a 19:1 K:BB across 14.1 frames during that span -- it's clear that Rodriguez has become a trusted high-leverage arm in the Padres' bullpen. However, Miller is immensely secure in his closer role, so any future save opportunities Rodriguez receives will likely be dependent on Miller being unavailable.