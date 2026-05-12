Rodriguez will be the Padres' opening pitcher Tuesday in Milwaukee, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Rodriguez opening up for knuckleballer Matt Waldron worked well last week against the Giants, so the Padres will try it again. The 22-year-old Rodriguez has fanned only 14 batters in 19.2 innings this season but has managed a 1.83 ERA and 1.02 WHIP.