Padres' Bradgley Rodriguez: Moved to ACL

The Padres optioned Rodriguez to the Arizona Complex League on Friday.

The Padres have been planning to get Rodriguez some time off to rest, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, so the team will send him all the way down to rookie ball while he does so. The 22-year-old righty owns a 2.10 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 34.1 innings with the Friars this season, so he'll likely return to San Diego's bullpen once he's well-rested. Mason Miller was activated from the bereavement list in a corresponding move.