Drury is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Drury went 1-for-14 (.071) with six strikeouts over his last three games, so manager Bob Melvin decided to hold him out for the first time since he was acquired by the Padres at the trade deadline. Wil Myers will enter the lineup in Drury's place.
