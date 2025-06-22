default-cbs-image
The Padres optioned Lockridge to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.

Lockridge has been on the big-league roster all season, though he did miss some time due to a hamstring injury. The 28-year-old has a .519 OPS in 95 plate appearances in 2025 and will head to the minors with Jackson Merrill (concussion) coming back from the 7-day injured list.

