Padres' Brandon Lockridge: Sent back to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Padres optioned Lockridge to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.
Lockridge has been on the big-league roster all season, though he did miss some time due to a hamstring injury. The 28-year-old has a .519 OPS in 95 plate appearances in 2025 and will head to the minors with Jackson Merrill (concussion) coming back from the 7-day injured list.
