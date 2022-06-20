Abrams was recalled by the Padres on Monday.
Abrams joined the Opening Day roster straight from Double-A this season but looked overmatched. He was demoted a little over a month into the season after struggling to a .182/.270/.273 line in 20 games. He's fared far better in his first taste of Triple-A action, hitting .314/.365/.507 in 30 games for Triple-A El Paso. Depending on the severity of Manny Machado's ankle sprain, Abrams could be in line to start regularly going forward, with Ha-Seong Kim sliding to cover third base, leaving Abrams as the primary option at shortstop.