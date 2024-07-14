Solano will serve as the Padres' designated hitter and No. 2 batter in Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Solano will close out the first half of the season having started in 18 of the Padres' last 19 games, but he'll likely move into more of a part-time role moving forward, despite slashing .313/.343/.391 over his last 17 starts. With the Friars bringing back Xander Bogaerts from the injured list Friday, Luis Arraez is likely to see fewer starts in the infield and should instead operate as the team's primary designated hitter, which leaves no room in the lineup for Solano.