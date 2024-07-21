Cease (9-8) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out 10 over seven shutout innings to earn the win Saturday over the Guardians.

In three of his last five starts, Cease has delivered one-hit ball, though this was arguably his most dominant outing of the season. It was also his fourth start of the year with double-digit strikeouts. Cease is now at a 3.76 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 159:37 K:BB through 122 innings over 21 starts. He's projected for a road start versus Washington next week, though that could become a more challenging assignment at Baltimore if the Padres opt to call up a fifth starter for their first time through the rotation after the All-Star break.