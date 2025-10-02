Cease pitched 3.2 shutout innings Wednesday against the Cubs, surrendering three hits and a walk while striking out five batters. He did not factor into the decision.

A sacrifice fly from Jackson Merrill during the top of the first inning gave Cease a 1-0 lead to work with before he even stepped on the mound Wednesday. He kept the Cubs' offense at bay for the duration of his start, but he got an early hook from manager Mike Shildt after giving up a double to Seiya Suzuki on his 69th pitch of the day. While Cease's brief outing prevented him from picking up the win in Game 2, it will help to keep him fresh for the NLDS if San Diego takes Game 3.