Olivares went 1-for-3 with a walk and a double in the Padres' 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

The 24-year-old played right field and hit seventh for the Padres in his big-league debut. He was picked off and caught stealing second base in the sixth inning. Olivares was successful on 35 of 45 attempts at Double-A Amarillo last season and had a .283/.349/.453 line to go with those 35 steals, so he would seem to have some upside if Wil Myers ends up DH'ing more than expected.