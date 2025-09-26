Tatis (illness) is starting in right field and batting out of the leadoff spot in Friday's series opener against the Diamondbacks.

Tatis missed the Padres' last three games due to an illness that popped up Monday. He's been cleared to return to action Friday, when he'll look to extend his hitting streak to six games. Tatis went 13-for-32 (.406) with 11 runs, three steals, two home runs and three RBI in the eight-game span prior to his illness.