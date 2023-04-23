Tatis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored Saturday in a 5-3 win against Arizona.

Tatis opened the scoring in the contest with a solo shot to left field in the first inning. It was his first long ball and just his second hit in three games since returning from his PED suspension Thursday. Despite the homer, Tatis appears to still be struggling to find his footing, as he's hitting just .154 with four strikeouts over 13 at-bats.