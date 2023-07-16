Padres manager Bob Melvin said that Tatis (ankle) was feeling better than expected Sunday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

While the skipper left the door open for Tatis to pinch hit in the series finale, Melvin said he will "probably err on the side of caution" with rainy weather in Philadelphia. The Padres are off Monday, so Tatis will get another day to rest up before potentially returning to action. He twisted his ankle while tracking down a ball at the warning track in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.