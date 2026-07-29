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Padres' Fernando Tatis: Five-hit effort in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Tatis went 5-for-5 with two RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Rockies.

Tatis made up for his weekend slump, in which he went 0-for-13 with four strikeouts against the Marlins. All five of his hits Tuesday were singles, but he was able to set the tone from the leadoff spot in his fourth multi-hit effort over his last 11 games. For the season, he's batting .285 with a .753 OPS, eight home runs, 49 RBI, 54 runs scored, 25 stolen bases, 20 doubles and two triples over 106 contests.

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