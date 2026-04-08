Padres' Freddy Fermin: Absent from lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fermin is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Pirates.
Fermin started at catcher in the first two games of the series, so he'll get a breather during Wednesday's matinee. Luis Campusano will be behind the dish and bat eighth for the Padres.
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