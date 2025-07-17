The Padres activated Sheets from the paternity list Wednesday.

Sheets missed the final game prior to the All-Star break while he welcomed a new addition to the family, but he will be ready to roll for the first game of the second half. The 29-year-old was a pleasant surprise for the Padres in the first half, collecting a .775 OPS with 14 home runs. Sheets has been an everyday player for the Padres since late April, but it's possible a trade deadline acquisition could push him to the long side of a platoon. The left-handed-hitting Sheets has an .810 OPS against righties as compared to a .689 OPS versus lefties in 2025.