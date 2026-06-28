Padres' Gavin Sheets: Homers in three-hit effort

Sheets went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a second RBI in Saturday's 15-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Sheets was the most productive Padre in this lopsided loss. This was his first multi-hit effort since his two-hit game versus the Rangers on June 19 -- he had gone 2-for-14 over the six games he played in between. The 30-year-old is now batting .234 with a .776 OPS, 13 homers, 35 RBI, 31 runs scored, 13 doubles and four stolen bases over 75 contests. Sheets got the start at first base for Ty France (wrist), but France's injury isn't expected to be a long-term concern. That will leave Sheets to mix in occasionally at first while getting most of his playing time between left field and designated hitter.