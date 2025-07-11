Sheets went 3-for-3 with a walk and one run scored in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Sheets hit out of the cleanup spot for the third game in a row, and this one was notable as it came against Arizona lefty Eduardo Rodriguez. The change to the Padres' batting order has been against all pitchers recently as manager Mike Shildt looks to spark a slumping Jackson Merrill. Sheets has certainly earned a prolific spot in the lineup -- he's batting .295 over his last 30 games, though he has a relatively modest 10 extra-base hits in that span. For the season, the veteran outfielder has a .269/.328/.456 slash line, 14 home runs, 50 RBI, 35 runs scored, 14 doubles, one triple and one stolen base over 90 contests. His move to San Diego for 2025 has paid off as he tracks toward a career year in nearly every area.