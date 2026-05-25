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Padres' Gavin Sheets: Sitting out versus southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Sheets is absent from the lineup for Monday's game versus the Phillies.
The lefty-swinging Sheets has been seeing playing time versus lefty hurlers lately as he swings a hot bat, but he will begin Monday's series opener on the bench. Ty France is at first base and hitting seventh for the Padres.