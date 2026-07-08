Padres' German Marquez: Logs victory Tuesday

Marquez (4-2) earned the win over Arizona on Tuesday, allowing an unearned run on three hits and three walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Marquez threw just 56 pitches over three innings out of the bullpen in his return from a forearm injury last Thursday, so it wasn't clear how much depth he'd be able to give San Diego on Tuesday. The veteran hurler ended up covering five frames on 82 pitches, 51 of which were strikes. That he was able to go long enough to qualify for the win was especially notable given how poorly his outing started; Marquez needed 32 pitches to get through a first inning that began with three consecutive Diamondbacks hitters reaching base. Meanwhile, Jhony Brito, who was called up from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday and was expected to work in bulk relief ended up throwing just 17 pitches across 1.2 perfect frames. It remains to be seen how San Diego will deploy the two hurlers moving forward, and it's possible they'll work in some sort of a piggyback situation the next time the rotation spot comes up, presumably this Sunday versus Toronto.