Padres' German Marquez: Making another rehab start

Marquez (forearm) will make another rehab start with Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Marquez had been scheduled to pitch for El Paso on Sunday, but he was a healthy scratch because he was under consideration to start for the Padres on Monday. However, that assignment will go to Griffin Canning, and Marquez will continue his rehab assignment. Working his way back from right forearm nerve irritation, Marquez has authored a 2.12 ERA and 13:7 K:BB over 17 innings thus far on his rehab assignment. The Padres will need to make a roster decision on Marquez following Tuesday's outing, as his 30-day rehab window is slated to run out soon.