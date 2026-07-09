Padres' German Marquez: Making another start Sunday

Marquez is slated to start Sunday's game against the Blue Jays at Petco Park.

Though he had been expected to be deployed as more of an opener during his previous start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Marquez ended up working five innings and tossing 82 pitches in the Padres' 4-1 win. The veteran right-hander yielded just one unearned run in the victory, striking out four while scattering three hits and three walks. His overall numbers on the season (5.02 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 24:18 K:BB in 37.2 innings) still leave much to be desired, so despite coming off of a strong performance, Marquez won't make for the most dependable streaming option Sunday.