Padres' German Marquez: Struggles in return

Marquez allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out one batter over three relief innings against the Dodgers on Thursday.

Marquez was activated from the injured list ahead of Thursday's contest following a two-month absence caused by a forearm injury. The veteran hurler entered in the sixth inning with San Diego trailing 10-6. Marquez threw 35 of 56 pitches for strikes but issued three walks on the way to allowing a pair of runs. Randy Vasquez started for San Diego but lasted just three innings, and he had a fainting episode after exiting while on his way to get X-rays for a possible ankle injury. If Vasquez ends up needing to miss time, Marquez -- who threw six more pitches than Vasquez on Thursday -- could be called upon to re-enter the rotation.