Padres' Griffin Canning: Ambushed by Baltimore

Canning (0-5) took the loss Friday, surrendering seven runs on six hits and five walks over five innings as the Padres fell 7-3 to the Orioles. He struck out six.

The 30-year-old right-hander got tagged for three runs in the first and second innings and served up multiple homers for the third time in his last four starts. Canning's return to California after a one-year stint with the Mets has been a disaster so far -- since coming off the IL in early May, he's stumbled to a 7.17 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 39:22 K:BB in 37.2 innings. With German Marquez (forearm) on the same schedule during his rehab assignment and pitching well, the clock is ticking on Canning's time in the rotation. He's set to make his next start on the road next week in St. Louis.