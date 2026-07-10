Padres' Griffin Canning: Decent again in start

Canning (1-7) allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out five without walking a batter over 4.2 innings to take the loss Thursday versus the Diamondbacks.

Canning's performance wasn't bad, but it wasn't good enough compared to Merrill Kelly's seven innings of one-run ball. Canning threw 48 of 74 pitches for strikes in the contest. He has bounced between starts and bulk-relief appearances lately, allowing 10 runs over 18 innings across his last five games (two starts). For the season, the right-hander has a 6.47 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 55:30 K:BB across 55.2 innings through 13 appearances (10 starts).