Padres' Griffin Canning: Fades after solid three frames

Canning completed 4.1 innings against the Cubs on Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three batters in a no-decision.

Canning returned to a traditional starting role Monday after working behind an opener in each of his previous two starts. The veteran righty allowed the first two batters he faced to reach base, but he got through the first three frames without giving up any runs. Canning faded in the fourth, though, allowing a run on two hits and a HBP. He returned for the fifth and recorded just one out before being pulled with two runners on base, one of whom scored following his departure. Canning wasn't abysmal Monday, but he threw only 40 of 75 pitches for strikes and didn't exactly make an emphatic statement in his battle to retain a starting spot. With German Marquez (forearm) nearing activation, it isn't certain that Canning will take his next turn in the rotation.