Padres' Griffin Canning: Quick hook Tuesday

Canning allowed four runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning Tuesday versus Atlanta. He didn't factor in the decision.

This was penciled in as a bulk-relief outing, but Canning's poor showing to start the second inning took the bulk out of the conversation. He ended up being the pitcher with the fewest outs recorded for the Padres in this contest. It's another low mark in a season that has had few things to celebrate for the 30-year-old. Canning has a 7.38 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 43:26 K:BB through 42.2 innings over 10 appearances (eight starts). It's unclear how much longer he'll be an option in San Diego's rotation -- if JP Sears does well Wednesday, Canning could be the one to lose a starting role once German Marquez (forearm) is activated.