Padres' Griffin Canning: Starting Monday

Canning will draw the start on the mound in Monday's contest against the Cubs, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Canning will operate as a traditional starter in the series opener versus Chicago after following an opener in each of his last two appearances. The right-hander has given up 12 runs on 14 hits and nine walks while striking out 10 batters and hitting another over 10 innings in his last three outings, and he'll be squaring off with a Cubs squad that has won six of its last seven contests.