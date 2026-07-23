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Padres' Griffin Canning: Struggles continue in bulk role

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Canning (1-9) took the loss Thursday against Atlanta, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits across 2.2 innings. He struck out four.

The Padres elected to use an opener ahead of Canning on Thursday, but it didn't seem to help the right-hander. Canning gave up three homers in the loss -- two solo shots before Dominic Smith added a three-run blast in the fourth. Canning has now taken the loss in four consecutive outings while allowing eight earned runs across just 6.1 innings in his last two appearances. His ERA is up to 6.97 across 62 innings this season with a 1.63 WHIP and 63:32 K:BB.

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