The Padres activated Merrill (ankle) from the 10-day injured list, but he'll remain out of the lineup for Monday's series opener versus the Orioles.

Merrill missed the past two weeks of action with a left ankle sprain, but he will bypass a rehab assignment and go directly back onto the Padres' active roster. Ramon Laureano has been filling in in center field in Merrill's absence, but once Merrill rejoins the lineup, Laureano will likely shift to left field, and Gavin Sheets will presumably move into more of a part-time role.