Padres' Jackson Merrill: Slugs second homer Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merrill went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and two additional runs in an 8-6 win against the Red Sox on Sunday.
Merrill and Manny Machado formed a potent 1-2 punch in the middle of San Diego's lineup, combining for five hits (including both Padres homers) and five RBI. Merrill's long ball was a clutch eighth-inning solo blast that snapped a 6-6 tie. The talented young outfielder came into Sunday batting a meager .185, but with the three-hit performance he is now slashing .250/.294/.469 through nine games while racking up six RBI and scoring seven runs.
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