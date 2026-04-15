Merrill went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and a stolen base Tuesday in a 4-1 win over Seattle.

Merrill notched one of the Padres' two extra-base hits in the game and recorded the team's only theft. The star outfielder seems to be turning things around after a slow start to the season, as he's batting .467 (7-for-15) with a home run, two doubles four RBI, six runs and two steals over his past four games. Prior to the surge, Merrill had hit just .184 across his first 13 contests of the campaign.