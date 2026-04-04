default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Merrill isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox.

Merrill doesn't typically step out of the lineup against left-handed starters, but after a 5-for-27 (.185) start to the season, he'll sit on the bench, with Connelly Early on the mound for Boston. Bryce Johnson will pick up a start in center field as a result and bat ninth.

More News