Padres' Jackson Merrill: Riding pine Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merrill isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox.
Merrill doesn't typically step out of the lineup against left-handed starters, but after a 5-for-27 (.185) start to the season, he'll sit on the bench, with Connelly Early on the mound for Boston. Bryce Johnson will pick up a start in center field as a result and bat ninth.
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