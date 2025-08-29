Merrill (ankle) is getting live at-bats at the Padres' rookie-level affiliate in Arizona and is targeting a return during a three-game series against the Orioles that begins Monday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports Friday.

Merrill becomes eligible for reinstatement Saturday, but he'll need a few extra days before rejoining the Padres' active roster after sustaining a sprained left ankle. While he's been sidelined, Ramon Laureano has handled most of the work in center field, while Gavin Sheets has moved into an everyday left field role.