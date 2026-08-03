Padres' Jackson Merrill: Belts 16th homer

Merrill went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a stolen base and a walk in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Giants.

Merrill took an elevated fastball from Landen Roupp and sent it over the fence in right-center field for a two-run homer to open the scoring in the second inning. The 23-year-old center fielder has flipped a switch at the plate, slashing .302/.333/.534 with eight homers, 21 RBI, 18 runs and five stolen bases over his past 30 games. Overall, he's hitting .237/.289/.398 with 16 homers, 52 RBI, 53 runs and 22 stolen bases across 109 contests.